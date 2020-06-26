WSU to require face masks on campus

In accordance with the state's new face mask mandate, WSU released guidelines for mask wearing on campus for students and staff.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State University is requiring people to wear face masks on any of the university's campuses in accordance with the state's face mask mandate, according to a post on the university's website.

The University released guidelines on Thursday spelling out when and where students and employees will need to use them.

Governor Jay Inslee issued the face mask mandate on Tuesday in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus as many areas are seeing spikes in cases.

WSU plans to provide masks to any employees required to work on site. Employees are allowed to wear their own personal face coverings for one day at a time, and must be cleaned between each use, according to WSU's guidelines.