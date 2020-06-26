WSU to require face masks on campus

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State University is requiring people to wear face masks on any of the university's campuses in accordance with the state's face mask mandate, according to a post on the university's website.
The University released guidelines on Thursday spelling out when and where students and employees will need to use them.
Governor Jay Inslee issued the face mask mandate on Tuesday in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus as many areas are seeing spikes in cases.
WSU plans to provide masks to any employees required to work on site. Employees are allowed to wear their own personal face coverings for one day at a time, and must be cleaned between each use, according to WSU's guidelines.
Those on campus are required to wear masks when indoors or when it's not possible to stay 6 feet away from other people. Employees won't be required to wear masks when alone in offices, vehicles, or on job sites; if individuals are deaf or hard of hearing or are communicating with someone who relies on language cues such as facial markers, expression and mouth movements; or if the individual has a medical condition or disability that makes wearing a facial covering inappropriate.
