Whitman Co. reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, all patients are 20-39 years old

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — The Whitman County Public Health reported 30 new coronavirus cases Saturday, Aug. 22.

According to a press release from the Director of Public Health Troy Henderson, all of the new cases are patients between the ages of 20 and 39. Fifteen of the patients are men and the other 15 are women, Henderson said.

One of the new positive cases is involved in Greek life, Henderson said. All of the patients are stable and isolating.

Whitman County has a total of 172 COVID-19 cases.

These cases come as Washington State University some students return to campus for the fall semester. The school had urged students not to return to campus due to the increase in coronavirus cases in Whitman County.

The Pullman Police Department is working to educate the public on the city’s mask mandate. Officers will participate in community outreach, patrolling different areas to speak with residents. They are focusing mainly on education by giving warnings.

The department has already responded to approximately a dozen complaints about parties on College Hill in the past two weeks.

If someone is not wearing a mask, they could technically be fined up to $5,000 or spend up to 365 days in jail.