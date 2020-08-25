Washington State University begins semester online as coronavirus cases go up

With a quiet campus, some students returned to Pullman this fall for their online courses.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Students at Washington State University began their classes Monday as Whitman County sees a surge in coronavirus cases.

This semester, all courses will be online but the campus is still open for limited use.

Areas that would normally be filled with hundreds of students trying to get to their next class now have a pretty calm atmosphere at WSU.

“It’s been really weird,” said transfer student Eyler Anderson. “I moved in about a week ago and the campus is really dead. Had my first classes this morning, we were all on zoom.”

Transfer students and freshmen are among those dealing with some major adjustments. In the midst of a pandemic, they packed their things up and started a new chapter of life.

“I almost lived in a dorm and I don’t think that would’ve been fun because you wouldn’t really be talking to anyone at that point,” explained incoming freshman Blake Schmidt.

Even though classes are online, students are allowed on campus but there’s not that much action going on.

New social distance protocols are plastered all around as a reminder of why schools are like this in the first place. With the new year, time to adjust will be a huge factor going forward.

“It’s just hard finding out all of the stuff you normally hear in person because when you’re in person, you get that contact with the professor,” said junior Kennedy Brandt. “If you have a question, you can immediately go up to them but if you’re on zoom you’re in a chat and they don’t see the question because there are 200 kids on your lecture.”

For students who did return for the start of the semester, many of them said they’re comfortable with how the school is handling the situation.

It’s difficult not being around their classmates, but they’re trying to adapt

“Pullman is kind of my happy place,” said junior Kyra Semone.