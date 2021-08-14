Here's what you can do if you've lost your vaccination card

Washington and Idaho have different protocols for obtaining a new vaccination record.

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you've lost you're COVID-19 vaccination card you might able to receive a new one.

Washington and Idaho have different protocols for obtaining a new vaccination record.

In Washington, The department of health offers a free online site to get your medical records. First, you'll start by logging on to My-I-R-Mobile. Then, you'll need to register with your personal information.

After that, you can access your family's immunization records and print them from the site. You can download the files, take screenshots, it is all valid.

If you don't have access to the internet, you can call or email the department's office.

Idaho's process is a little more complicated. In Idaho, there's no statewide online database from the Department of health and welfare that can immediately give immunization records.

In order to receive your records, you should contact the health provider that gave you the vaccine.

Once you confirm your identity with them, they can either offer you a replacement card or they will email you a secure PDF of your medical records to download.

It is easier to go straight to the source and call the healthcare provider's medical records number.

Another option is filling out the IRIS record request form. Here, you will fill out exactly what you need and either email, fax, or mail to the D-H-W.