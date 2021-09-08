WATCH LIVE: Gov. Inslee expected to announce COVID-19 vaccine mandate for most state workers

Inslee is expected to make the announcement at 1 p.m. Monday.

Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to announce a new COVID-19 vaccination mandate Monday, effectively telling most state employees and health care workers to get vaccinated or find another job.

In terms of masking, Inslee is not expected to update the current guidance that recommends everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask in indoor public places.

The country's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said that he was hopeful the FDA would give the COVID-19 vaccine full approval by the end of August, which he predicted would lead to more mandates like Inslee's.

Some Washington companies have already implemented vaccine mandates for employees and vendors. For example, Redmond-based Microsoft is requiring vaccines for anyone working in any of the tech giant's U.S. buildings.

The Pentagon also announced Monday that it would be requiring vaccines for all U.S. troops by Sept. 15.

At the end of July, King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin announced that he recommended vaccine mandates for health care professionals amid the surging delta variant.

Health care facilities that have already announced plans to implement a vaccine requirement include MultiCare Health System and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Statewide, nearly 70% of eligible Washingtonians have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Aug. 4, according to the state’s Department of Health.

The state's vaccination rate, which lagged mid-summer, has seen recent upticks after the latest mask guidance was issued.

Despite word of "breakthrough" cases, health officials have continued to urge residents to get vaccinated, adding that it is highly effective even against the highly transmissible delta variant.

