Last week, officials said the data is trending down in regards to daily cases, but are still very high when compared to reported cases at the start of the pandemic.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) will hold its weekly media briefing regarding COVID-19 in the Gem State Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

During last weeks briefing (Feb. 8), officials said the data is trending down in regards to daily cases, but are still very high when compared to reported cases at the start of the pandemic.

"I'm super happy to be able to say something positive because I'm usually giving bad news but yes, we have hit our peak," Dr. Kathryn Turner, Deputy State Epidemiologist, said during the briefing. "This is not over just because we're starting to see a downward trend. The case numbers are crazy high relative to what they've been earlier on in the pandemic," Dr. Turner continued.

Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Idaho saw new daily case numbers surge at the end of January to the highest they have been since the state's first case was confirmed.

According to IDHW, PCR testing positivity rate for Idaho was a record-high 32.0% for the week of Jan. 23 - Jan. 29. For the week of Jan. 30 - Feb. 5, the testing positivity rate fell to 25.1%.

On Monday, Feb. 14, there were 1,492 reported new cases and 25 new deaths in Idaho. Since the start of the pandemic, Idaho has reported 4,577 COVID-related deaths and 404,629 total confirmed and probable cases.

Last week, Idaho health officials also stressed the importance of getting vaccinated and receiving booster shots to combat the Omicron variant.

"We worry that these low numbers leave Idahoans vulnerable to future outbreaks, hospitalizations and deaths especially compared to other states where we know that rates are higher," Dr. Christine Hahn, State Epidemiologist, said. "We also want people to consider getting a booster to make sure they continue to have a high level of protection against this unpredictable virus as we continue to wait to see if we get future waves of it."

On Feb. 1, IDHW director Dave Jeppesen confirmed the crisis standards of care activation in the three local health districts remain in place, citing "a severe shortage of staffing and blood supplies."

Last week, IDHW officials said if cases continue trending downward and the national blood shortage changes, they are hopeful that the crisis standards of care could be lifted. The Red Cross is still citing a shortage of blood nationally and said there has been a decline in the number of available donors.

"There's been a 10% decrease in overall blood donations since March of 2020. And a 62% drop in college and high school blood drives due to the pandemic," Elke Shaw-Tulloch, Administrator for the Division of Public Health, said. "Student donors used to account for approximately 25% of donors back in 2019. But now account for just about 10% during a pandemic."

During Tuesday's COVID-19 media briefing, officials should address if the three local health districts crisis standards of care activation remains in place.

Those who will attend the briefing from DHW include Director Dave Jeppesen; Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health; Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist; Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist; Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories; and Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program.

"So one of the things that's been different about this surge is that 14% of the cases that were reported during the last two months, during the Omicron surge, was they were reinfected," Dr. Turner said.

The infectiousness and severity of Omicron sub-lineage BA.2 are still unknown. According to Health and Welfare, the earlier Omicron variant, BA.1, is responsible for 98% of the current infections in the Treasure Valley.

The first case of the sub-variant of the Omicron COVID-19 in Ada County was confirmed by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Jan.28.

Data for the daily case numbers reported in recent weeks do not include at-home "rapid test" results, people who may have COVID but have not been tested, and approximately 32,100 positive lab tests still pending review and follow-up in Idaho's seven public health districts.

Tuesday's COVID-19 media briefing will be live streamed on KTVB.com and on KTVB's YouTube channel at 2:30 p.m.

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus