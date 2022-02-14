Boise schools are among the last in the region to require masks for staff and students, as the COVID-19 pandemic nears the two-year mark.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District Board of Trustees will take up a proposed plan to make face coverings optional at Monday night's board meeting.

According to a presentation released ahead of Monday's meeting, the board is seeking to make a decision on an updated plan as "a vehicle for moving forward."

"Our updated Health & Safety plan provides a safe, high-quality educational experience while remaining respectful to the national and local health guidance related to infectious disease," the presentation reads.

The COVID-19 vaccine is now approved for everyone ages 5 and up, although children's vaccination rates still lag behind adult COVID-19 vaccination in Idaho.

Under the proposed plan, face coverings would be made optional for all students, staff and visitors. The plan also calls for a return to pre-pandemic visitor and volunteer protocols, the reinstatement of school activities like dances and field trips that were sidelined over illness concerns, and adherence to illness procedure guidelines that call for students and staff staying home when sick to prevent infecting others.

But even if the board chooses to adopt the new plan, it's not clear whether it would be put in place right away. The Boise School District will continue to follow pandemic protocols - including mandatory masking - until a date set by the board for the new plan to go into effect.

According to the presentation, trustees will consider community transmission, spread of disease in Boise schools, the impact of absent students and educators, and input from medical professionals as they consider a start date for the new plan.

Read the proposal below:

