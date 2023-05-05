'A long, tiring road for all of us' | Washington health officials hold final COVID-19 press conference

While emergency declarations across the country are ending, WADOH officials says people are still dying from the virus.

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than three years after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States was reported in western Washington, the state department of health wants to remind residents that the pandemic is not over.

Emergency COVID-19 declarations are ending across the United States next week and the Washington State Department of Health (WADOH) held its final COVID-19 press conference on Friday. During that conference, state health officials highlighted the progress the state has made over the last three years.

The very first case in the nation was confirmed in western Washington in January 2020. Since that time, WADOH reports more than 16,000 Washingtonians have died from the virus, including approximately 1,700 in Spokane County.

"It's exactly 1,190 days," said Umair Shah, Washington's Secretary of Health. "This has not been easy, as you all know. This has been a long, tiring road for all of us."

During those three years, WADOH documented more than two million cases in the state. However, officials said the reported cases are an undercount since many positive at-home tests are not reported.

Throughout the pandemic, the state distributed more than 16 million vaccine doses.

"We know that high levels of vaccination, widespread population immunity and available treatments have certainly done their part to significantly reduce the COVID-19 risk in our communities," Shah said.

The most dramatic rise in deaths and hospitalizations occurred in January 2022.

While emergency declarations across the country are ending, people are still dying from the virus. Officials said COVID-19 remains a serious concern, especially among the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.

"It's important for us to remember the pandemic is not over, and that COVID-19 will be here for the foreseeable future," Shah said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday that COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency, but is not over.

