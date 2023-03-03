Washington mask requirements for healthcare, long-term care, jails to end April 3

The Washington State Department of Health will no longer require masks to be worn in healthcare settings beginning next month.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Some of the final mask requirements in Washington state will come to end next month. The Washington State Department of Health announced it will end a mask order for healthcare, long-term care, and correctional facilities on April 3, 2023.

This comes more than a year after Washington state dropped its mask mandate for most public settings.

The current mask order requires universal masking in healthcare, long-term care, and adult correctional facilities for people age 5 and older. This includes hospitals, doctors, and dental offices. The rule will now end on April 3.

Washington DOH said the end of the masking requirement comes as COVID-19, RSV, and influenza disease rates and hospitalizations have continued to decline since the end of last year.

Although masks will not be required, DOH still recommends masks for patients, healthcare providers, and visitors in healthcare settings.

“Masks have been – and will continue to be – an important tool, along with vaccinations, to keep people healthy and safe,” Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health said.

Local or tribal governments, facilities, and providers may also choose to continue to require masks in these or other settings. Additionally, employees and contractors may choose to use facemasks or other personal protective equipment (PPE) on the job without employer retaliation.

