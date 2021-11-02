‘I just keep going’: Disabled Spokane veteran describes life during the pandemic

The Spokane VA hospital is scheduling appoints with veterans in the region who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Vaccine distributions have rapidly increased over the last two months. Spokane veterans like Fred Margiotta are among those receiving their first doses.

“I have not let it stop me from doing stuff I normally would do,” said Margiotta when asked what living through the pandemics has been like for him.

At times, staying afloat throughout the highs and lows has been challenging, but Margiotta has been pushing through the adversity. He has both brain and spinal injuries, although that doesn’t slow him down too much.

The disabled veteran finds a way to check off all of his daily chores and still manages a work schedule at the Amazon warehouse.

“I do my own shopping. I wear my mask wherever I’m supposed to wear it, and it’s kept me from getting the virus,” he explained.

Nearly a full year after COVID-19 shut down the world, Margiotta has received his first dose of the vaccine.

Spokane’s VA Medical Center has outlined its distribution efforts. Veterans receiving the vaccine are prioritized by their age group and whether they have high-risk underlying health conditions.

“They’re doing 100 vets a day and it took me exactly a half-hour," Margiotta said.

More than 28,000 veterans are enrolled with the VA and its clinics. The center is making the calls themselves to let veterans know when they’re eligible for a vaccine.

Now that Fred received his first dose, he’s scheduled for his next appointment on March 1. Most of his groups, like the Disabled Veterans Sports Association of Inland Northwest, have been dormant since the pandemic began.

“We do the paralyzed veterans meeting by Zoom right now,” Margiotta said.

He’s hopeful that will change back into in-person meetings as the year progresses. Until that moment arrives, he’ll keep a positive mindset and keep doing what's worked so well for him.

Any veteran that signs up for a vaccine will go through a drive-thru screening process before being directed to their appointment.