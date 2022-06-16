Spokane pediatrician reacts to potential approval of COVID vaccine for children 5 and under

Despite the news, parents may still have questions or concerns about their child receiving the vaccine.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — America's youngest population is one step closer to being eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) vaccine advisers gave a thumbs-up to vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for children under five years old on Wednesday.

The outside experts voted unanimously that the benefits of the shots outweigh any risks for children under 5 — that’s roughly 18 million youngsters. They are the last age group in the U.S. without access to COVID-19 vaccines and many parents have been anxious to protect their little children.

The decision still needs final approval from the full FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, if it is approved, the vaccine would be available for children aged six months to five years old.

Doses offered to children are much smaller than what is being offered to adults.

Despite the news, parents may still have questions or concerns about their child receiving the vaccine.

Spokane Pediatrician Brian Simmerman said the vaccine will help reduce the risk of serious illness from the virus. However, he added there will be side effects somewhat similar to the ones adults experience from the vaccine.

"There's usually going to be some soreness localized around the injection site when you receive that vaccine," Simmerman said. "And kids still feel similarly to adults, meaning they feel tired for a few days, they may feel that sort of achy feeling in their muscles, maybe they have a little headache, it may even alter their appetite. Some may report a fever."

Simmerman said there is potential for an acute allergic, but said if this were to happen, it would take place within the first 15-30 minutes after the shot has been administered.

Parents should take the child to the hospital if they have a fever that persists longer than two to three days. Simmerman recommends consulting with your child's pediatrician on whether to vaccinate your child.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.