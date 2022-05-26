Big Bend Community College dropping COVID vaccine requirement

The college president said “we believe that Big Bend is ready to make a return to normalcy," in making the announcement to drop the COVID vaccine requirement.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake announced it will be dropping its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students beginning with the fall 2022 semester. The college said the vaccine requirement for state employees will still remain per the Governor’s order.

Big Bend had required the COVID-19 vaccine for students attending classes in-person in the fall of 2021. Students could also have an approved medical or religious exemption.

“This was a decision made after thoughtful consideration and with the health and safety of our campus community at heart,” Big Bend President Sara Thompson Tweedy said in a written statement.

“We believe that Big Bend is ready to make a return to normalcy and we can’t wait to see more and more students returning to campus,” Tweedy added.

The college said it still strongly encourages all students to get vaccinated and said it will continue to follow CDC guidance for COVID-19 cases and exposure.

Big Bend did note the vaccination rules could change “if the spread of COVID-19 starts increasing and upon guidance from local medical and public health experts and the CDC.”

A campus mask mandate was dropped in the fall of 2021, but the college encourages employees and students to wear a mask if it makes them feel safer.

