List: These providers in North Idaho are administering COVID-19 vaccines

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Albertsons and Safeway announced Thursday eight of its locations in North Idaho will begin administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
The company is one of a handful of others whose pharmacies are offering vaccines to those who are eligible.
Those in subgroup 2.3 of Idaho's vaccine distribution plan can schedule appointments in North Idaho right now.
Here are those in subgroup 2.3 who are eligible to receive the vaccine:
- Food and agricultural workers
- Food processing workers, including USDA processing plant inspectors
- Grocery, convenience store and food pantry workers
- Manufacturing workers
- Public transit workers
- U.S. Postal Services workers
- Flight crews
- Subset of essential gas, electric, water, and telecommunications utility workers who work indoors
- Idaho National Guard (if not included in previous subgroups)
- Residents of homeless shelters
- Interpreters (ASL or other language)
- Janitorial and cleaning staff who work within any of these sectors or settings
Here is a list of providers in North Idaho offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
Safeway and Albertsons
Vaccines are available at ALL Safeway and Albertsons pharmacies in Northern Idaho. Appointments can be scheduled online.
Patients receiving the vaccine will also receive a coupon for 10% off their groceries at each appointment.
- Albertsons: 1024 21st St., Lewiston ID, 83501
- Safeway: 1320 Blaine St., Moscow, ID 83843
- Albertsons: 220 Ironwood Dr., Coeur D’Alene, ID 83814
- Albertsons: 162 W. Prairie, Hayden, ID 83835
- Safeway: 702 N. 5th Ave., Sandpoint, ID 83864
- Safeway: 121 W. Neider Ave., Coeur D’Alene, ID 83814
- Safeway: 6519 Main St., Bonners Ferry, ID 83805
- Safeway: 1001 N. Fourth St., Coeur D'Alene, ID 83814
Kootenai Health
Vaccinations are done by appointment only. Patients are asked to bring proof of eligibility. Appointments can be scheduled online or you can contact Panhandle Health District.
Each weeks Kootenai Health will release 1,000 appointments to Idaho residents who meet the criteria.
Northwest Specialty Hospital
The vaccine clinic is located at 4266 W Riverbend Avenue in Post Falls. Appointments can be made online or by phone at 208-209-3230.
Panhandle Health District
New appointments are made available every Wednesday at 9 am. Appointments can be made online or by phone at 877-415-5225.
Bonner General Hospital
Vaccine Clinic is open Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bonner General is allocated 200-300 vaccines a week. A registration form must be filled out online and the hospital will add you to the list of people to call to schedule an appointment. It may take two to six weeks for the hospital to schedule the appointment.
Heritage Health Kootenai and Shoshone
Vaccine clinics are located at the Salvation Army Kroc Center 1765 West Golf Course Road in Coeur d’Alene and Heritage Health Kellogg at 740 McKinley Avenue in Kellogg. You can be vaccinated from your car at the Kellogg clinic.
There is currently a waiting list for appointments. You can schedule appointments through the Panhandle Health District.
Sandpoint Family Health Center
Appointments are available online for first doses. For a second dose call the office at 208-263-1435.
Kaniksu Health Boundary and Bonner
Sandpoint Super Drug
Contact the pharmacy for an appointment at 208-263-1408.
Ironwood Family Practice
You must be a current patient to receive a vaccine. Vaccinations are done by appointment only and they can be made online. There is currently a waitlist.
Medicine Man Boundary
Appointments are available online for the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Prairie Family Medicine
You must be a patient to make an appointment. Appointments can be made by phone at 208-209-0228.
Kootenai Tribal Clinic
Appointments are available online.