List: These providers in North Idaho are administering COVID-19 vaccines

Over a dozen providers in North Idaho are offering COVID-19 vaccines. Here's how to schedule an appointment.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Albertsons and Safeway announced Thursday eight of its locations in North Idaho will begin administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The company is one of a handful of others whose pharmacies are offering vaccines to those who are eligible.

Those in subgroup 2.3 of Idaho's vaccine distribution plan can schedule appointments in North Idaho right now.

Here are those in subgroup 2.3 who are eligible to receive the vaccine:

Food and agricultural workers Food processing workers, including USDA processing plant inspectors Grocery, convenience store and food pantry workers

Manufacturing workers

Public transit workers

U.S. Postal Services workers

Flight crews

Subset of essential gas, electric, water, and telecommunications utility workers who work indoors

Idaho National Guard (if not included in previous subgroups)

Residents of homeless shelters

Interpreters (ASL or other language)

Janitorial and cleaning staff who work within any of these sectors or settings

Here is a list of providers in North Idaho offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Safeway and Albertsons

Vaccines are available at ALL Safeway and Albertsons pharmacies in Northern Idaho. Appointments can be scheduled online.

Patients receiving the vaccine will also receive a coupon for 10% off their groceries at each appointment.

Albertsons: 1024 21st St., Lewiston ID, 83501

Safeway: 1320 Blaine St., Moscow, ID 83843

Albertsons: 220 Ironwood Dr., Coeur D’Alene, ID 83814

Albertsons: 162 W. Prairie, Hayden, ID 83835

Safeway: 702 N. 5th Ave., Sandpoint, ID 83864

Safeway: 121 W. Neider Ave., Coeur D’Alene, ID 83814

Safeway: 6519 Main St., Bonners Ferry, ID 83805

Safeway: 1001 N. Fourth St., Coeur D'Alene, ID 83814

Kootenai Health

Vaccinations are done by appointment only. Patients are asked to bring proof of eligibility. Appointments can be scheduled online or you can contact Panhandle Health District.

Each weeks Kootenai Health will release 1,000 appointments to Idaho residents who meet the criteria.

Northwest Specialty Hospital

The vaccine clinic is located at 4266 W Riverbend Avenue in Post Falls. Appointments can be made online or by phone at 208-209-3230.

Panhandle Health District

New appointments are made available every Wednesday at 9 am. Appointments can be made online or by phone at 877-415-5225.

Bonner General Hospital

Vaccine Clinic is open Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bonner General is allocated 200-300 vaccines a week. A registration form must be filled out online and the hospital will add you to the list of people to call to schedule an appointment. It may take two to six weeks for the hospital to schedule the appointment.

Heritage Health Kootenai and Shoshone

Vaccine clinics are located at the Salvation Army Kroc Center 1765 West Golf Course Road in Coeur d’Alene and Heritage Health Kellogg at 740 McKinley Avenue in Kellogg. You can be vaccinated from your car at the Kellogg clinic.

There is currently a waiting list for appointments. You can schedule appointments through the Panhandle Health District.

Sandpoint Family Health Center

Appointments are available online for first doses. For a second dose call the office at 208-263-1435.

Kaniksu Health Boundary and Bonner

Sandpoint Super Drug

Contact the pharmacy for an appointment at 208-263-1408.

Ironwood Family Practice

You must be a current patient to receive a vaccine. Vaccinations are done by appointment only and they can be made online. There is currently a waitlist.

Medicine Man Boundary

Appointments are available online for the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Prairie Family Medicine

You must be a patient to make an appointment. Appointments can be made by phone at 208-209-0228.

Kootenai Tribal Clinic