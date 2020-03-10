Three COVID-19 cases linked to Gonzaga Prep

All classes at Gonzaga Prep will be held completely virtual next week. All athletic and student activities are also postponed.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three COVID-19 cases have been identified within Gonzaga Prep, prompting the school to move exclusively online Oct. 5-9. All athletic and student activities have been postponed as well.

In the letter sent to families from Principal Cindy Reopelle, she does not disclose if the positive cases are from students or staff.

In the letter, Reopelle states, "out of an abundance of caution and a desire to prevent additional spread of the virus, all classes next week, October 5-9, will be held exclusively online."

However, the school has said that there doesn't seem to be a link between positive cases and community spread throughout the school.

The school expects to return to in-person classes on Oct. 12.

If a student has been in close contact with one of the individuals who has tested positive for COVID-19, families will receive an email from the school with additional information from the Spokane Regional Health District.

Students are expected to log in to class on time and will continue with the current bell schedule.