Salvation Army of Spokane urges community to donate before Christmas-Eve

They are down $35,000 in donations from Christmas 2019.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash — The Salvation Army of Spokane is asking for extra help this holiday season. With less red kettles out due to the pandemic, they are experiencing a shortfall of $35,000 from this time last year.

They say there has been about a 50% increase in community needs because of COVID-19, as many people are seeking help for the first time due to lost jobs and reduced hours.

"You are paying it forward by donating to us now so we can help people in the future, neighbors and family members that you may not know about that need help," Major Ken Perine said. "The Salvation Army's going to be there for them."

Between now and Christmas-Eve, they are asking the community to donate to their red kettles. Anyone can donate cash or card at one of their locations or online.

The Salvation Army has placed smart chips and QR codes on red kettle signs, allowing shoppers to simply “bump” or scan their phones to make a digital donation.

The funds will then be distributed to The Salvation Army of Spokane based on the donor’s billing ZIP code, and an email receipt will be sent directly to their phone.

They are naming this last call for support #RescueChristmas.

"When you hear that bell of hope, you can drop by and see the Salvation Army red kettle and know that the donations you give helps our neighbors or friends or family that just are really struggling this time of year," Major Perine added.

The Salvation Army runs nine major programs that help those in need throughout the year. In addition to that, they have over 40 programs that take place during the month of December.