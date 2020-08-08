The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers to help hand out 4,000 backpacks to Spokane students

The Salvation Army's 11th annual Backpacks for Kids event is slated for Wednesday, August 12 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Spokane County Fairgrounds.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Although some students will learn from home this fall, kids are still going back to school, and the Salvation Army of Spokane needs help handing out supplies kids will need for the school year.

The Salvation Army's 11th annual Backpacks for Kids event is slated for Wednesday, August 12 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Spokane County Fairgrounds. But as of this weekend, they don't have all the volunteers they need.

Instead of an in-person event, this year’s distribution will be a social distancing, drive-through event that will require over 400 volunteers, which is double the amount they needed in previous years.

"Being at the fairgrounds and it being drive up, we need more people to pick backpacks out and bring them out to the kids, and also to get people signed up for the whole program," said Major Ken Perine with the salvation army. "We also need people directing traffic, and a lot of other amazing things."

In addition to traffic controllers, The Salvation Army also needs people to help fill out forms, and people to run backpacks out to cars.

Maj. Perine emphasized that although many students will be taking classes online, students will still need supplies, and families in need are encouraged to come down to the fairgrounds.

"We really want to get the word out, to let parents know that even if your kids aren't going to be attending class, if you're struggling to find assistance, whether it be with pens, paper, any of the normal school supply stuff, we have that for you, so please come by the fairgrounds so we can help you out," Maj. Perine said. "If you have a neighbor that doesn't have a car but could use assistance we ask that you bring them down to the fair grounds also, so we can help them out."