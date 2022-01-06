3 Spokane restaurants close due to COVID-19

Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar, Casper Fry and Magnolia American Brasserie will be closed for the rest of the week, according to management.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three restaurants in Spokane announced via social media they will be closed in the coming days due to COVID-19 infections among staff.

For the remainder of the week, Zona Blanca will be closed due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19. Restaurant management said all other staff members have been tested and are waiting for their results.

"Due to severely low staffing levels and the uncertainties of the upcoming results we’ve decided to close our doors for the week," management said in a Facebook post.

The restaurant also planned to hold the Chef's Shuck Cancer Event on Friday but said the event has now been canceled. Anyone who bought tickets to the event will get a refund.

Casper Fry is also closing for the remainder of the week due to a cook testing positive for COVID-19. Another staff member is also out with a broken leg, according to the Facebook post.

"Truly sorry for the inconvenience, sadly, this is just a hard-hitting reality for us and so many of our fellow industry pals," the post said. "We wish our teammates well, and want to assure you, our friends, that when we open again next Tuesday, all will be right in our little neck of the neighborhood. Please, please take care and stay safe."

Magnolia American Brasserie said they planned to close for a week due to COVID-19 but did not explicitly say whether a staff member tested positive for the virus.

However, management said in a Facebook post that all staff members would be tested.

"We are doing everything we can to keep our amazing staff and guests as safe as possible," the post said. "We are very sorry for any inconvenience this has caused you."

The restaurant plans to reopen on Jan. 12.

