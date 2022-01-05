New data predicts nearly half of all Washingtonians to be COVID positive in coming weeks

An analysis out of the University of Washington says while the Omicron variant is highly transmissible, it appears to be less severe.

WASHINGTON, USA — New data out of the University of Washington (UW) shows an increase of COVID-19 infections linked to the Omicron variant.

The analysis from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at UW details another spike in COVID-19 infections in the coming months.

According to the analysis, they are predicting approximately 40,000 infections a day in Washington. At that rate, it is predicted that 40 to 50% of all Washingtonians will be COVID-19 positive at the beginning of February.

Another key point is that even though the Omicron variant is roughly three times more transmissible than the Delta variant, the symptoms appear to be much less severe. There are also a greater percentage of asymptomatic and breakthrough cases.

To protect against this strain, the researchers found that the Moderna booster shot provides up to 80% protection from severe illness. They also stressed the need for wearing KN95 masks or better in public spaces.