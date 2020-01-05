Key Facts:

There have been 362 coronavirus cases and 22 deaths in Spokane County. There are 10 people currently hospitalized.

There have been 66 cases in North Idaho, 62 in Kootenai County and four in Bonner County. No deaths in North Idaho have been reported.

TOTAL: 814 deaths and 14,327 overall cases in Washington.

TOTAL: 2,015 confirmed cases and 63 deaths in Idaho.

Idaho begins stage one of reopening the state Friday.

Governor Jay Inslee is expected to speak on Friday to announce plans for gradually reopening the state of Washington.

Friday, May 1

Governor Jay Inslee to speak Friday about stay at home order

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is scheduled to speak Friday at 2:30 p.m. He's expected to make an announcement on the gradual reopening of Washington state.

On Wednesday, Inslee announced Washington's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" orders would extend past May 4, but he did not provide a date of reopening. Some industries like certain construction projects, elective surgeries, fishing and golfing are allowed to resume soon, with modifications.

The governor said that he would announce "the next phase" of reopening Washington state during Friday's announcement.

An official agenda of the governor's announcement has not been released.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward is hopeful that Governor Inslee would approve a more regional approach to reopening the state, allowing areas of Washington that have less cases to reopen sooner than other areas.

Idaho begins stage one of reopening the state

Idaho begins stage one of it's reopening plan Friday.

Under the Stage One order, which replaces the governor's stay-at-home order signed March 25, most retail-type businesses will be allowed to reopen as long as they follow sanitation and social distancing rules. Daycares, churches, and youth activities will also be allowed to open.

Vulnerable Idahoans and those with health conditions that could make them more susceptible to a severe case of COVID-19 are encouraged to continue staying home as much as possible, and everyone in the state is asked to avoid gatherings and minimize any non-essential travel.

People coming into Idaho from other states will still be required to quarantine for 14 days under this stage.

Over 1 million recovered from the coronavirus worldwide

The number of confirmed U.S. cases of COVID-19 has reached nearly 1,070,000 as of 6:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 63,000 deaths and nearly 154,000 recoveries. 6.2 million tests have been conducted.

Worldwide, more than 1 million people have recovered among 3.2 million confirmed cases. There have been 233,000 confirmed killed as a result of COVID-19.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

