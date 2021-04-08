Are Spokane County, others meeting metrics to stay in Phase 3? Check this map

On May 3, Washington counties will be evaluated on whether COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates are low enough to remain in their current phase of reopening.

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than a dozen counties in Washington could move back a phase in the state’s reopening plan if COVID-19 metrics don’t improve by evaluation on Monday, May 3.

As of Sunday, 15 counties — including Spokane and others in Eastern Washington — did not meet both metrics to remain in Phase 3 of the “Healthy Washington” plan. Phase 3 allows for 50% occupancy in indoor spaces, including restaurants, gyms and movie theaters, small indoor group gatherings up to 10 people and spectators at sporting events.

Under Gov. Jay Inslee’s revised reopening plan, which was announced on March 11, counties would be evaluated every three weeks on two metrics – case rate over two weeks and hospitalization rate over one week. Although counties originally had to meet both metrics to avoid moving backward, Inslee announced on April 9 that counties could remain in Phase 3 by meeting just one metric.

Larger counties and small counties with fewer than 50,000 people are evaluated on different target data. May 3 is expected to be the second evaluation since the new reopening plan was announced.

See whether your county is meeting the targets required to remain in Phase 3 on the map below.

In Eastern and Central Washington, Spokane, Pend Oreille, Stevens, Lincoln, Grant, Douglas, Franklin and Yakima Counties were failing both metrics as of April 25 and could be forced back to Phase 2 during the next evaluation.

Spokane County was reporting 277.8 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people during a two-week period, according to Washington State Department of Health data as of Sunday. Large counties, including Spokane, must have fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people during a two-week period to remain in Phase 3.

The hospitalization rate in Spokane County is also too high, with 7.8 hospitalizations reported per 100,000 people over a one-week period. Large counties must have fewer than five new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 10,000 people over seven days to stay in Phase 3.

In a press release on Tuesday, the Spokane Regional Health District reported higher numbers for the county — with 299 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from April 11-24 and 8.6 hospitalizations per 100,000 people from April 18-24.

Whitman County moved back to Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, April 16 due to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.