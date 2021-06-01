Panhandle Health District to host vaccination clinics starting Jan. 6

The clinics will be held in Hayden, Sandpoint and Kellogg.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Panhandle Health District is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics starting Jan. 6.

The clinics are for dentists, dental hygienists and dental assistants and other frontline healthcare workers who have direct contact with COVID positive patients.

“We are excited to provide this service to this important group of healthcare providers that work in very close contact with the public every day,” Don Duffy, Health Services Administrator for PHD, said in a statement. “Our community is making good progress working through the Phase 1a group. The vaccine has been offered to hospital staff, home healthcare workers, outpatient clinics, long-term care facility residents and staff, and we recently deployed teams with the help of our Medical Reserve Corps and National Guard to vaccinate emergency medical services teams in all 5 of the counties we serve.”

The clinics will be held in Hayden, Sandpoint and Kellogg, according to the health district. The health district is also reaching out to dental offices and other frontline health care workers who have direct contact with COVID positive patients to provide more information on the clinics.

As of Monday, 6,571 of the health district’s 11,575 COVID-19 vaccines they have received have been distributed.