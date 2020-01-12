Okanogan County reports 11 deaths in relation to long-term care facility coronavirus outbreak

The outbreak at North Valley Extended Care has resulted in 32 positive tests and 11 deaths among residents, according to Okanogan County Public Health.

TONASKET, Wash. — Eleven residents have died in relation to a coronavirus outbreak at a Okanogan County long-term care facility, according to Okanogan County Public Health.

According to a news release posted on OCPH's Facebook page, 11 residents have died in relation to the outbreak at North Valley Extended Care in Tonasket, and a total of 32 residents have tested positive.

Two employees at the facility are hospitalized with COVID-19 and "multiple caregivers are under quarantine until the CDC guidelines allow them to return to work," according to OCPH. The hospitalized employees are "doing well," the release says.