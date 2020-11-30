Washington launches statewide COVID-19 notification app

The notification system, which is voluntary, will notify you if you were recently in close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state is launching its statewide coronavirus exposure app, joining more than a dozen other states that have already enlisted the use of smartphone technology in the ongoing effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Monday, people with iPhones can enable the ‘exposure notifications’ feature that is already in their phone’s settings, and Android devices can download the app. Use of the app is voluntary and users can opt out at any time.

The exposure notification technology uses Bluetooth to alert you if you have been in close contact with another user who later tests positive for COVID-19. It also alerts other users who were in close contact with you if you test positive for coronavirus, without sharing any personal information, according to the University of Washington, which ran a monthlong pilot project on the technology.

The exposure notification will also provide information about next steps for the user, including how and where to get tested and steps to keep yourself and those close to you safe.

The technology, created by Apple and Google, is in use in more than 30 countries and more than a dozen states in the U.S. Washington was among five states with pilot programs already testing the technology.