'No mask, no service' will soon be policy for businesses in Benton, Franklin Counties

Businesses in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas will need to refuse service to people who aren't wearing face coverings beginning Monday, July 6.

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — "No mask, no service." That's the policy that will be soon be in effect for businesses in Benton and Franklin Counties.

Dr. Amy Person, health officer for the Benton-Franklin Health District, issued a directive on Wednesday for businesses to require use of face coverings or refuse service to reduce coronavirus spread. It takes effect on Monday, July 6.

Masks are now required in Washington state at all public places where people cannot maintain six feet of physical distance, but law enforcement have said they are trying to stick to an education model rather than enforcement.



The new directive applies to all businesses in Benton and Franklin Counties, whether they are serving customers inside any building that is open to the public or outdoors. It was issued at the request of local city and county leaders.

The directive will be in effect until it is rescinded or superceded by a subsequent order from the local health officer.

Benton and Franklin Counties have reported more than 3,500 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began. The combined population of both counties sits near 300,000.

Both counties, along with Yakima County, are still in Phase 1 of the state's reopening plan.

A large amount of the cases are reported in Pasco, Richland and Kennewick, which make up the Tri-Cities.

Spokane County, with a population over 500,000, has reported 1,416 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

Benton County reported 147 new cases on Wednesday alone, along with 68 new cases in Franklin County. Two more people died in Benton County on Wednesday for a total of 77 deaths, including a woman in her 50s.