Spokane health officials fear coronavirus spike could come after July 4 weekend

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Health officials in Spokane County say they're worried we could see a spike in coronavirus cases after the Fourth of July weekend.

Examining data from past holiday weekends, we may be able to see if a spike is likely to come within the two weeks after. In that length of time, it's possible to see if there was an impact on cases, given that test results take on average between two and ten days.

Mother's Day weekend

Leading up to Mother's day weekend, Spokane county was reporting on average, 1.86 new cases of the coronavirus per day.

The week after, between the dates of May 11 and 17, Spokane County saw a slight increase, reporting on average, 2.43 new cases per day.

The week after is when cases numbers start to jump by a significant amount. For the week of May 18 through the 24, there were 12 new cases a day on average - that's a 545% increase from the week previous.

Memorial Day Weekend

Phase 2 took effect right before Memorial Day weekend, which loosened restrictions on social distancing.

Leading up to Memorial Day weekend, Spokane County was reporting on average, 12 new cases per day.

That increased slightly the week after, between May 25-31. During that time period, there were 15.42 new cases reported per day.

Two weeks after Memorial Day weekend, Spokane County was reporting on average 20.42 new coronavirus cases per day, which increased the average number of cases reported by 70%.

We haven't quite cleared the two week mark since Father's day, but new case numbers are on the rise by a significant amount.

If there is a moderate increase, like that we saw post Memorial Day, new case numbers could average in the 100 to 110 range.

But a larger increase, like the jump seen in the two weeks preceding Mother's Day weekend, could mean seeing numbers as high as 400 new cases a day.