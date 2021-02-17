Panel of medical experts to address COVID-19 vaccine questions, concerns from Spokane's Black community Saturday

People of color are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, but getting vaccinated at disproportionately low rates. The panel aims to address that disparity.

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Saturday, a panel of medical experts from around Spokane will address questions and concerns Black community members have about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The event, called "How do Black folks really feel about the vaccine?" is being put on by the Black Lens Newspaper, Spokane's NAACP, The Carl Maxey Center and the Spokane Ministers' Fellowship.

Dr. Doctor Okechukwu Ojogho, the first person to get the vaccine in Spokane, will be one of the panelists. He says the panel is intended to help people make an informed decision about whether or not to get the vaccine.

Recent data from the Washington State Department of Health shows people of color are getting vaccinated at disproportionally lower rates than white people. Black people only represent 2.2% of those in the state who have gotten at least one dose, while representing 3.9% of the population. Hispanic people represent 4.7% of those who have gotten at least one dose, but make up 13.2% of Washington's population.

"Part of that is we're having to deal with misinformation, and on top of that is existing mistrust of the healthcare system, so all of those things combined are almost like a triple whammy effect to influence the decisions around vaccination," Dr. Ojogho said.

At the panel, community members will be able to ask questions and address misconceptions about the shot, according to the event's Facebook page.

"We are going to be addressing some of those questions head on this weekend, on Saturday," Dr. Ojogho said. "You may hear people saying they're uncertain about the effectiveness of the vaccine when we know that the FDA and all the experts have examined it, and its quite clear it's one of the most effective vaccines we have in terms of the percentages. We have over 95 percent effective in reducing the risk of infection."

People of color have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 nationally, and within the state. Hispanic people represent 32% of the cases in Washington, while only representing 13% of the population. Black people represent 6% of Washington's COVID-19 cases, while representing around 4% of the population, according to DOH data.

"I think what we're trying to do is address these questions and address any concerns including the misinformation in hopes of improving their ability to make informed decisions about the vaccine," Dr. Ojogho said.