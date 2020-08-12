Inchelium placed under curfew until further notice due to 'severe' COVID-19 outbreak

The curfew goes into effect immediately and restricts non-essential travel between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

INCHELIUM, Wash. — The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation has placed Inchelium under a curfew "until further notice" due to a "severe outbreak of COVID-19," according to a report from the Tribal Tribune.

Inchelium is located on the Colville Reservation in Ferry County, Washington.

The Tribal Tribune, which is owned by the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, announced the curfew in a release on its site on Monday night. The curfew is in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day until further notice, according to the report.

During the curfew, all residents and visitors must remain indoors and only essential travel is allowed, according to the release. The curfew goes into effect immediately.

"The Inchelium District is currently experiencing a severe outbreak of COVID-19 infections. The Reservation currently has 60 active cases of people suffering from diagnosed COVID-19. Of those active cases, 47 of them are in Inchelium," Colville Tribes Chairman Rodney Cawston is quoted as saying in the release.

"There are an additional 42 people in preventative quarantine across the Reservation, and 36 of those quarantine cases are in Inchelium. It is absolutely necessary to take additional measures at this time to preserve the peace, health, safety, and welfare of the Reservation and all surrounding communities," Cawston continued.

Data from the Northeast Tri County Health District shows that Ferry County reported 56 new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks as of Friday, Dec. 4. This is more than half of the county's total 104 lab-confirmed cases.