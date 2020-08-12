Grant Co. Sheriff closes office after four detention services staff test positive for coronavirus

Administrative staff can be reached by phone, and the closure is until further notice.

EPHRATA, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office in Ephrata will close on Tuesday morning due to four corrections division members testing positive for coronavirus.

The office will be closed until further notice and close contacts of the four positive cases have been notified, according to the GCSO. No inmates have tested positive, the sheriff's office said.

Support staff in the front officer are working remotely and the public can reach the staff at 509-754-2011.