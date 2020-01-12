ProPublica: Idaho's lax COVID-19 restrictions are costing Washington state

In an article, ProPublica investigates how Idaho's laid back approach to the virus is increasing cases across the Washington border.

It's no secret that Washington and Idaho have had different, sometimes contradictory, approaches to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now a ProPublica article is shedding light on how Idaho's lax approach to restrictions is impacting communities across the border in Washington state.

ProPublica noted that the rate of new cases in Spokane County is far higher than in Seattle and the rest of western Washington. Spokane Regional Health District epidemiologist Mark Springer told ProPublica that people bringing COVID-19 back from large events in Idaho has been a problem.

Idaho residents who commute to the Spokane area are also contributing to the spread, ProPublica found. As well as customers taking a trip over the Idaho border after restrictions on businesses went into effect in Washington.

The Newport School District lost one-fourth of it's student body to private and public schools in Idaho that are meeting in person, the article reads. Newport Superintendent Dave Smith said the school district has lost $1.4 million in funding.

Governor Jay Inslee has called out Idaho, requesting that state leaders "show some leadership" and become more aggressive in their response to the virus.