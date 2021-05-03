Grant County child recovering from county's first case of MIS-C

In the last year, the health district said there were 42 known cases in Washington.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health and the Grant County Health District confirmed the first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 in Grant County, according to a press release sent Friday.

The Grant County Health District said the child, who is under 10 years old, is recovering at home after several days in Intensive Care.

In the last year, the health district said there were 42 known cases in Washington.

MIS-C is a rare complication that causes inflammation in a child's organs, brain, eyes, or skin, and can be fatal. It is unclear why some children develop the syndrome, according to the CDC, but many children who get it have either had COVID-19 or recently been around someone infected with the virus.

Symptoms include abdominal pain, fever, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, blood shot eyes and feeling extra tired.