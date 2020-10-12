BOISE, Idaho — At 12 p.m. MT on Thursday, Dec. 10, Idaho Gov. Brad Little will hold a virtual press conference and give an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Idaho.
The press conference will be live-streamed in this story and on KTVB's YouTube Channel.
On Wednesday, Idaho reported 2,229 total cases and over two dozen new deaths. Of the total number of cases reported, 1,838 were new confirmed cases and 391 were new probable cases, setting a new single-day record of total cases and confirmed cases reported. See our interactive graphs and timelines tracking Idaho COVID-19 cases here.
Since the pandemic began in Idaho in March, 1,125 Idahoans have died from the coronavirus and 97,676 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported.
Gov. Little's last major press conference was on Nov. 13 when he announced that Idaho would roll back to Stage 2 of his reopening plan and signed an executive order that would deploy 100 Idaho National Guardsmen to help the state's healthcare workers.
The governor's office did not share any further details about what Gov. Little will discuss in Thursday's press conference.
On Wednesday, Gov. Little signed a statement with other Idaho GOP leaders condemning hate and intimidation after the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in downtown Boise was vandalized with swastika stickers and protesters gathered at several Central District Health Board members' homes earlier this week, including the home of Diana Lachiondo.
Lachiondo abruptly left CDH's meeting on Tuesday after protesters went to her home when her two sons were home alone while their grandmother walked the dog.
She has repeatedly called upon Gov. Little to create a statewide-response to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of having the state's seven independent health districts trying to handle the pandemic.
"We cannot continue to patchwork together orders from health districts and cities: over 1,088 Idahoans have lost their lives to this virus and our hospital systems are on the brink. Rise to the moment and lead, Governor," Lachiondo wrote on Facebook on Wednesday morning.
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.