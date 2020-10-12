The governor will hold a virtual press conference to update Idahoans about the current status of the coronavirus pandemic in the Gem State.

BOISE, Idaho — At 12 p.m. MT on Thursday, Dec. 10, Idaho Gov. Brad Little will hold a virtual press conference and give an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Idaho.

The press conference will be live-streamed in this story and on KTVB's YouTube Channel.

On Wednesday, Idaho reported 2,229 total cases and over two dozen new deaths. Of the total number of cases reported, 1,838 were new confirmed cases and 391 were new probable cases, setting a new single-day record of total cases and confirmed cases reported. See our interactive graphs and timelines tracking Idaho COVID-19 cases here.

Since the pandemic began in Idaho in March, 1,125 Idahoans have died from the coronavirus and 97,676 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported.

Gov. Little's last major press conference was on Nov. 13 when he announced that Idaho would roll back to Stage 2 of his reopening plan and signed an executive order that would deploy 100 Idaho National Guardsmen to help the state's healthcare workers.

The governor's office did not share any further details about what Gov. Little will discuss in Thursday's press conference.

She has repeatedly called upon Gov. Little to create a statewide-response to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of having the state's seven independent health districts trying to handle the pandemic.

"We cannot continue to patchwork together orders from health districts and cities: over 1,088 Idahoans have lost their lives to this virus and our hospital systems are on the brink. Rise to the moment and lead, Governor," Lachiondo wrote on Facebook on Wednesday morning.