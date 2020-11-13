Little will do a virtual news conference Friday afternoon and update Idahoans on the Gem State's fight against COVID-19 and the next steps to take.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little will be making an announcement on the COVID-19 situation in Idaho Friday afternoon.

Idaho added 1,006 confirmed and 278 probable COVID-19 cases on Thursday, making it nine out of the last 10 days that the state has surpassed 1,000 daily cases.

The state also reported an additional 16 deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide death toll to 753.

Cases have been steadily climbing since the governor rolled back the state to Stage 3 of the Idaho Rebounds plan on Oct.27. That decision was made because healthcare facilities are facing increased demand and capacity because of COVID-19. The virus is continuing to put a strain on Idaho hospitals.

KTVB will carry this live on air and online at 1 p.m. You can also view the press conference on the KTVB YouTube channel.



In the past, the governor has stopped short of calling on Idaho schools to go to remote learning, saying that decision should be left up to local school districts.

On Thursday, the Boise School District's board of trustees voted to move all students to virtual learning starting after the Thanksgiving break.