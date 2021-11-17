You can now get a free, rapid COVID-19 antigen test kit in Spokane County

These new at-home test kits provide results in just ten minutes, according to Spokane Regional Health District officials.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) announced that they will be providing households with access to free, rapid COVID-19 antigen test kits through the Say Yes! COVID Test At-Home Testing Challenge.

These test kits are self-administered and now available in Spokane County. According to SRHD, the Say Yes! COVID Test encourages residents to use the tests to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep the community safe and healthy. Spokane County residents can order testing kits online for free home delivery while supplies last.

Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velázquez said that children, teens and adults who are not vaccinated need more accessible tools to inform their choices. These free and self-administered tests will give community members another way to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

“As the holidays near, these tests can help you make informed decisions about gathering with friends and family,” Dr. Velázquez said.

SRHD reported that the Say Yes! COVID Test is a cooperative effort from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), community partners, test manufacturer Quidel and healthcare technology company CareEvolution.

The tests will only require users to take a quick swab inside each nostril. The test results will then be provided in just ten minutes. SRHD asks participants to report positive test results to the Washington State Department of Health by calling (800) 525-0127, and pressing #.