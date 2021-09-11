Idaho confirms first COVID-19 child death

The baby died in October in the Southwest health district, which includes Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, and Washington counties.

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho infant has become the first child in the state to die from COVID-19, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Tuesday.

The baby died in October in the Southwest health district, which includes Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, and Washington counties. To protect the privacy of the family, additional information about the infant will not be released, according to IDHW.

“Our hearts go out to the family of this child,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Idaho Division of Public Health. “Infection with the virus can have devastating impacts on families, and this situation highlights the seriousness of COVID-19.”

Serious illness and death from COVID-19 is rarer in children, making up about 2% of hospitalizations from the virus, officials say. About 900 children nationwide have died from the virus.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was recently approved for children ages 5 to 11, but approval has not yet been extended to babies and children under 5.

"We were saddened to hear of the loss of one our newest community members. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this difficult time," said Nikole Zogg, SWDH director.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare recommends COVID-19 vaccination for parents and prospective parents, especially pregnant women, who are at an increased risk of serious outcomes if they catch the virus. Vaccinated women who are pregnant can pass COVID-19 antibodies along to their fetus, according to studies.

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus