Drive-up COVID-19 testing site opens in Spokane

The site will be located at Spokane Falls Community College. Another site is being planned for Spokane Valley.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A drive-up community COVID-19 testing site will be opening this Monday at Spokane Falls Community College.

The site will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8:30 am to 6 p.m. While online registration for an appointment time is encouraged, it is not required.

Discovery Health MD, a company that provides COVID-19 testing and vaccination services, will perform lab-based tests for anyone with coronavirus symptoms or for anyone who has been exposed to someone with coronavirus. Test results will be available within 48 to 72 hours and will be delivered through an online portal. People who test positive will receive a phone call.

Discovery Health MD Chief Growth Officer Daniel Pulse is happy to bring his company’s services to Spokane.

““We have been pushing for testing in various regions around the state,” Pulse said. “We know that some areas have seen extremely high positivity rates, and our teams are motivated to do what we can to increase access.”

Dr. Francisco Velázquez, a health officer with the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD), stressed the importance of additional testing sites are necessary to take pressure off of other testing providers.

“We are thankful to have the support of Discovery Health MD and Spokane Falls Community College to help our community with much-needed COVID-19 testing,” Velázquez said. “These sites will give our community members easy access to testing and timely results.”

A second site is planned for Spokane Valley. According to a press release from the SRHD, details on the new site will be shared as soon as they are available.