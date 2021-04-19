Spokane to host women's Sweet 16, Elite 8 games in 2022

Three games will be played over two days. The teams that win will head to the Final Four in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The women’s 2022 NCCA tournament and the men’s 2024 NCCA tournament will be held in Spokane, according to a press release from the Spokane Arena.

The Spokane Arena along with the University of Idaho will host the women’s Sweet 16 and Elite 8 from March 25-March 28. Tickets will go on sale Oct. 19 at 7 a.m. Ticket packages are $50 for adults and $30 for children and seniors.

According to Spokane Arena officials, people who purchase tickets will be placed on a priority waiting list giving them the first opportunity to purchase tickets for round one and two of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship at the Spokane Arena. Seating for the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship will be allocated through a random drawing.

Spokane has hosted men's NCAA tournament games five times since 2003.