Potential COVID-19 testing sites could be opening at Spokane community colleges

The sites are expected to be up and running in about three weeks.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Health (DOH) is looking into setting up two COVID-19 testing sites at Spokane community colleges.

The DOH, SRHD and Discovery Health will be on site in Spokane early this week to review the sites for setting up testing infrastructure.

Discovery Health said they are projecting they will be up and running in about three weeks. They also said they are looking to hire new employees for the sites and bring employees over from Seattle.

Local health leaders have said there isn't a shortage in testing supplies in the Spokane area, but staffing shortages are playing a role in long wait times for tests.

The DOH is concerned with the number of workers they have to administer tests and work in hospitals at COVID-19 hospitalizations also continue to surge.

"When we get to this level all of our systems get stretched," said Lacy Fehrenbach, Deputy secretary of COVID-19 response. "We're all facing staff shortages and the people that administer tests are similar people and types of health care professionals that administer vaccines and they're the same folks that work in our hospitals and clinics across the state."

Right now, Washington state is seeing the highest rates of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

In Spokane, there were 220 new cases reported on Monday and the total number of cases are 63,377, according to SRHD.