Health leaders say there's no COVID-19 test shortage as some struggle to get tested

Despite reports of long wait times or a lack of available appointments, health leaders say there have been no reports of a shortage in testing supplies.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Many people are traveling, with places like Canada allowing fully vaccinated travelers after more than a year of travel shutdowns.

Getting tested is a key part of those requirements, and some people have reached out to KREM, saying they are struggling to find a test in time to travel.

Anne Secrest is one person who struggled to find a test with a quick enough turnaround, as needed a test to visit family overseas that she hadn't seen since before the pandemic.

"I'm hoping to go home in a few weeks to see my daughter, because of COVID, I haven't seen her in two years. You are required to give a test three days before you travel," Secrest said.

But the tests have been hard to come by for some.

"My concern at that point was they the airline wants a test within three days, nobody can offer you a three-day test," Secrest said. "They're all giving you two days to five days, that's no good. When you've paid $2,000 for an airport ticket, you're sat there waiting to go."

This is happening when COVID-19 cases are also surging due to the highly transmittable Delta variant, but local health leaders have said there isn't a shortage in testing supplies in the Spokane area.

"Despite the increase in testing, because we've seen increased testing, which goes along with the increased number of cases, because you have more people to test. We have not heard of a shortage or lack of access of testing," Spokane Interim Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velazquez said.

Velazquez said some providers may have made changes to how much testing they do and when and how they offer the tests.

Kaiser Permanente said in an e-mail to KREM that they had previously reduced testing hours, but due to the current surge, returned to full-day testing Monday through Saturday this week. That's only available for Kaiser Permanente members and requires a doctor's order.

Providence told KREM via e-mail that it wasn't made changes to COVID-19 testing, and those with symptoms can go to an urgent care to get tested. They said results come back in three to five days, outside of the window needed for most travel.

At one point Monday afternoon, Providence had no appointments listed for its Spokane Valley urgent care location, and the wait time for walk-ins was estimated at about 250 minutes, or more than four hours.

Multicare's website states that people need to have symptoms or a recent exposure to get tested at one of its Indigo urgent care sites, and the tests have to be ordered through an in-person visit. None of the Spokane Indigo locations had appointments listed for today as of 2 p.m., but locations did have availability for Thursday.

CHAS said on its website that any community member can get general testing, but to get a rapid test, a patient would need an appointment with a provider.

Pharmacies are another option for testing, but they also had limited availability on Wednesday. Walgreens only listed two locations in the Spokane area - one in Millwood and one in Coeur d'Alene - with PCR test appointments available. When it comes to the Rapid ID NOW test, only the Millwood location had availability.

According to the Spokane Regional Health District, some testing locations offer walk-ins, but those can led to long waits.