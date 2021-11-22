New COVID-19 testing site opens in Spokane Valley Friday

The drive-up site will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and is located in the Expo Center’s Multi Unit A.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A second drive-up COVID-19 testing site will open in Spokane Valley on Friday.

Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD), Discovery Health and Washington State Department of Health (DOH) worked together to open another site at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center.

The drive-up site will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and is located in the Expo Center’s Multi Unit A. Online registration for an appointment time is encouraged, but not required. The website for registering is www.discoveryhealthmd.com/spokanevalley.

According to a press release from Discovery Health, they will perform lab-based PCR tests for anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Test results are usually available within 48-72 hours. They are delivered through an online portal. Individuals who test positive will receive a phone call.

Health insurance will be asked for but is not required. The test is free.

Discovery Health MD’s Chief Growth Officer Daniel Pulse says they’re pleased to be able to expand their testing services into Spokane Valley.

“We are supportive of increasing testing throughout the state. By expanding our services in Spokane County where there are high positivity rates, we are helping to increase access to testing,” Pulse said.

SRHD Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velázquez explained with high transmission rates in our community and health care and public health resources already stretched, additional testing sites are necessary to alleviate the strain put on testing providers.

“These sites will give our community members easy access to testing and timely results throughout the holiday season when people are gathering more and attending more public events where there is greater risk of exposure to COVID-19,” Velázquez said.