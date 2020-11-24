Spokane County reports more COVID-19 cases in November than September and October combined

The Spokane Regional Health District reported more than 500 new COVID-19 cases in a single day on Nov. 23.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — For three straight weeks, Spokane County has seen a new record for single-day coronavirus cases, as spikes occur across the country.

On Monday, Sept. 23, Spokane Regional Health District reported 513 new COVID-19 cases, a jump from the previous record of 423, set on Nov. 14.

The county also confirmed the first death of a child due to COVID-19.

Spokane County continues to shatter previous COVID-19-related records heading into the holiday season.

For 19 straight days, from November 6-23, Spokane County reported more than 100 new cases every day. That's the longest streak of the year so far — more than triple the previous streak of six days — stretching from October 27 through November 1.

November has also totaled more reported COVID-19 cases in Spokane County than October and September combined.

People in their 20s continue to make up the largest percentage of new cases throughout most of 2020, but the fall months have seen that trend shift.