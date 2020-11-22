50 teenagers hold 'homecoming rally' inside Spokane church Saturday

A representative with Family of Faith church said the teens were exercising their first amendment right by holding a "rally" inside the church.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Around 50 teenagers held a homecoming dance and "rally" inside Family of Faith Community Church in Spokane Saturday night, according to a church representative.

Homecoming dances were canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A representative with the church said the teens reached out about planning the event because they were tired of missing out on school activities.

"They said that we're just tired of not being in school, we're tired of missing out on all the school fun things, you know their sports their, their dances all of that and, is it possible that they could use the building to host this homecoming rally," said Shelly Green with Family of Faith Community Church.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee banned all indoor social gatherings with anyone from more than one household through Dec. 14 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Green said the church isn't worried about getting fined because the dance was a rally as well.

"Well, our constitutional right is to have rallies and that's what these kids have opted to do with this is have a rally and so they really, it's not just a dance or an event that they put together they, they're coming together for a particular cause, and they're standing up for you know what they believe," Green said.

Spokane Public Schools released a statement which reads: