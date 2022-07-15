COVID-19 positivity rate still surging in Kootenai County

The Panhandle Health District's positivity rate was 22.4% based on 985 PCR tests, while the state's rose to 15.5% based on 14,010 PCR tests.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The COVID-19 positivity rate in Kootenai County has reached its highest level in nearly six months, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

According to the state's COVID-19 Dashboard, the county's positivity rate hit 23.1% on Thursday, based on 644 PCR tests. It has climbed steadily since hitting a low of 0.9% on March 19.

The Panhandle Health District's positivity rate was 22.4% based on 985 PCR tests, while the state's rose to 15.5% based on 14,010 PCR tests.

The PHD reported 411 new coronavirus cases in the past week. It reported that 11 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19, while statewide hospitalizations of those suspected or confirmed to have the virus was 169, the highest in nearly five months.

PHD reported there was one COVID-19-related death in the past week, which brings the district's total deaths attributed to the virus to 975.

Despite the rise in positive cases, there has not been a surge in vaccinations in Kootenai County.

According to the COVID-19 Dashboard on Thursday, the county's fully vaccinated rate of those age 5 and over was 42.5%, while the national average was 71.2%.

Just 6,299 people in Kootenai County have received a second booster dose, according to the state.

Boundary County's fully vaccinated rate of 33.4% was among the lowest in the state.