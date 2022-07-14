Kootenai County employees' health insurance costs stay the same

Amidst inflation, county commissioners have decided to keep county employee's health insurance costs the same.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Health insurance costs for county employees won’t increase next year, reports our news partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press.

County commissioners approved a recommendation Wednesday from Alliant Employee Benefits to make no changes to employee contributions or benefits in 2023.

Major costs, including medical and dental claims, are projected to rise 4.9% between 2022 and 2023 — from around $11.8 million to around $12.4 million.

This is partly because some people who were unable or chose not to access certain care due to the COVID-19 pandemic are doing so now, Alliant representatives told commissioners.

Economic factors also play a role.

“Inflation is starting to impact drug prices,” said Alliant representative David Smith.

The projected cost to the county for 2022 is about $10 million, while next year’s cost is expected to be around $10.6 million.

Commissioners also approved partnering with Edison Healthcare to offer additional benefits.

Edison provides coverage for medical “tourism” for major procedures like transplants and spinal surgeries at certain facilities. Members who utilize approved facilities, which reportedly include the Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic, pay no deductibles or out-of-pocket costs.

The county will pay $63,000 annually for the program. Participation is voluntary for employees.

Commissioners will also consider contracting with PMR Healthcare to offer direct primary care to county employees in a near-site clinic setting.

Those who use the clinic for care would pay no deductibles or co-pays.

Participation is voluntary and geared toward employees who don’t have a primary care provider, though people who do can choose to switch.

Clinic staffing would be based on historical claims data. Kootenai County’s freestanding clinic would likely be staffed by one primary care physician and one nurse.

The program would have a significant upfront cost — around $1.3 million, plus a one-time setup fee of $250,000 — as well as an ongoing annual cost of about $1.1 million.

Alliant representative Scott Burkhardt said two large area employers are considering PMR Healthcare, though he could not reveal which ones.

No PMR clinics exist locally. Commissioner Leslie Duncan said she intends to visit a clinic in Boise in September.

After that, county elected officials are expected to explore the matter further.

The Coeur d'Alene Press is a KREM 2 news partner. For more from our partners, click here.

