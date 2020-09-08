Okanogan County to offer free COVID-19 testing to all residents

Okanogan Public Health requested help from the Washington State National Guard to offer free coronvirus testing from August 13 through the end of the month.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — Okanogan County Public Health is offering free COVID-19 testing to county residents from August 13 through the end of the month with the help of the Washington National Guard.

The public health department initially requested the help of the national guard to help expand their testing capacity across the county, according to a release from the department.

Randy Robbins, an Okanogan County resident and Physician's Assistant, will be overseeing medical staff conducting sample collection, according to the release.

"Having the assistance of the Washington National Guard will reduce the burden on local hospitals and health systems," the release reads.

There will be one testing location available six days a week on a rotating schedule. Specific locations, days and times of testing will be released as soon as they're finalized. Testing sites will include the following locations:

North County – Oroville/Tonasket

Methow Valley – Winthrop/Twisp

South County – Brewster

Central County – Omak

Colville Reservation – Nespelem

Southeast County – Coulee Dam

The public health department said testing is free, voluntary and confidential.

Okanogan County has 861 coronavirus cases according to the Washington State Department of Health.