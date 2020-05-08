Camping event in Okanogan Co. may have exposed over 100 people to COVID-19

According to a press release from Okanogan County Public Health, the event took place on private property in the area north of Methow, Washington from July 24-25.

METHOW, Wash. — Okanogan County Public Health is warning people who attended a two-day camping event July 24-25 that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

According to a press release from Okanogan County Public Health, the event took place on private property in the area north of Methow, Washington. If you attend the event, you’re asked to call Okanogan County Public Health at 509-422-7140.

Health officials have been trying to notify all attendees. Over 100 people were in attendance and health officials said they may not have been able to contact everyone who attended, the press release said.

If you know someone who attended the event, you’re also asked to contact Okanogan Public Health.