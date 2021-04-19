Coeur d'Alene School District makes mask wearing 'strongly recommended'

The resolution passed with a 3-2 vote. The decision applies to students and staff. The new policy goes into effect Wednesday. Using COVID-19 data, district administration is allowed to re-require masks at specific schools if they have outbreaks.

The Panhandle Health District rescinded their mask mandate at the end of March, but the school district's rule was still in place. Protesters argued that the schools shouldn't be forcing their kids to wear masks when the PHD isn't making anyone.

The first was to continue their current plan of following PHD metrics, requiring masks while in the Yellow, Orange and Red stages. The next was to adopt a step down model where masks are phased out by grade level from PHD metrics. Another was creating a new metric system that focuses on positivity rate in Kootenai County, with a goal of masks being recommended instead of required. The final was to combine the second and third option to make a hybrid plan, following option two until option three criteria are met. Then, masks will be recommended rather than required.