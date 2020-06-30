x
Coeur d'Alene coronavirus testing site sees wait times up to three hours

Health officials are looking to expand testing in an outdoor capacity.
Credit: Viewer photo/KREM
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coronavirus testing site in Coeur d'Alene is seeing wait times of up to 3 hours to receive a test as health officials look into options to expand testing in Kootenai County.

According to Panhandle Health District spokesperson Katherine Hoyer, health officials said they were aware of wait times of up to three hours at the testing site in Coeur d'Alene. Hoyer also said the district is looking into expanding testing in the county, which would preferably involve an outdoor site that wouldn't interfere with traffic.

Kootenai Health Communications Specialist Andrea Nagel said the site saw a spike in people on Monday.

"We were averaging about 215 tests each day last week, and just yesterday, we saw over 431 people come through for testing," Nagel said.

Multiple people have reached out to KREM about the line at the testing site, reporting waiting for hours and traffic backed up as far as to Highway 95.

