City of Spokane asks for community feedback on CARES Act funding

SPOKANE, Wash. — Across Eastern Washington, $90 million worth of funding will soon be relieving some of the areas hit the hardest by the coronavirus.

Before it’s distributed, the City of Spokane is asking for feedback on how their portion of CARES Act money that was awarded in April should be directed.

Of the $90 million dispersed here in Eastern Washington, the City of Spokane received $6.6 million.

“We’ve identified some of the priorities that we collectively agree on,” said Mayor Nadine Woodward. “That’s housing assistance, child care, homelessness, and those areas that we know there is a need.”

Some of the city’s top goals are to help areas that were already at risk before the coronavirus and have now been impacted even more because of the pandemic.

Local businesses are among those who’ll see some type of funding.

As they lock in on what to do, the city's next step is launching a survey program asking the community what else needs to be a priority.

“We’re going to try and figure out what are those gaps that we can use our dollars most efficiently,” explained City Council President Breean Beggs. “I think what I’m excited about is that we’re finally sitting down to try and get this done and get this money out there into the community.”

Starting Tuesday, Spokane residents will be able to share what they feel is an urgent need.

The city is pushing for as much feedback as possible before making any final decision.

“It’s been a great collaboration between council, the mayor's office, and her team,” Beggs said. “We’re hoping to start considering those responses as soon as potentially Monday evening in the council meeting.”

The survey to the public will be open until midnight on Sunday. All of the money has to be spent by October 31 so the city can file a report by November.