Spokane County will give $10 million in grants to some small businesses

The grants can be used to help offset safety and operating costs, rent and other expenses.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County allocated $10 million of CARES Act money to fund a grant program to support small businesses and non profits with 20 employees or fewer.

Grants can be used to offset safety and operating costs, rent and other expenses, according to Spokane County Public Policy and Communications Manger Jared Webley.

Small businesses can apply for grants of up to $10,000 to help with reopening, and staying open in compliance with state and local guidelines, such as masking, sanitation and other employee and customer safety costs, Webley said.

“The success of our economy is directly tied to the success of small businesses in our County," said Chair of the Spokane County Board of Commissioners, Al French. "Our hope is that these funds will help small businesses stay afloat during these difficult times.”

“There continues to be great need for our small businesses to be able to reopen,” GSI CEO Alisha Benson said. “We are thankful the County understands our small and non-profit businesses are the lifeblood of our community and is investing CARES Act funds to assist them.”