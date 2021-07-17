Former WSU Quarterback's mom goes missing in Utah

Former WSU Quarterback Luke Falk said his mom Analee Falk was last seen at a bar in Salt Lake City, Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Former WSU Quarterback Luke Falk is pleading for the public to search for his mother after she went missing in Salt Lake City on Friday.

Falk posted to his instagram page and said his mother, Analee Falk was last seen at the Twist Bar and Bistro in the downtown area.

Falk said she was last seen with his aunt and uncle. They told Falk they last saw her around 10:30 p.m. when she was going to the restroom and didn't return.

Falk said his mom did not have her purse, wallet, cell phone or shoes with her, but says she was wearing white pants, according to the post.

If you know any information about her whereabouts, please contact Salt Lake City police.